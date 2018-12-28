More Kmart Stores Closing in 2019: See List of 37 Locations

Kmart stores closing will continue into 2019, adding to the list of dozens of closings already announced in 2018.

Sears (NASADAQ: SHLD) is planning to close an additional 37 Kmart store locations in early 2019. The following is a list of those stories.

Kmart, 7055 East Broadway, Tucson, AZ

Kmart, 2180 E Mariposa Rd, Stockton, CA

Kmart, 20777 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CA

Kmart, 1000 San Fernando Rd, Burbank, CA

Kmart, 2875 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA

Kmart, 2505 Bell Rd, Auburn, CA

Kmart, 295 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT

Kmart, 200 Irwin Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL

Kmart, 6126 Hwy 301, Ellenton, FL

Kmart, 11 Sherwood Square, Peru, IN

Kmart, 2940 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA

Kmart, 8980 Waltham Woods Rd, Baltimore, MD

Kmart, 201 Ninth St S E, Rochester, MN

Kmart, 155 Twin City Mall, Crystal City, MO

Kmart, 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza, Gulfport, MS

Kmart, 980 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NC

Kmart, 110 112 Bost Rd, Morganton, NC

Kmart, 4841 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC

Kmart, 1900 S Washington St, Grand Forks, ND

Kmart, 1515 W 3 Rd , Alliance, NE

Kmart, 213 Highway 37, E Toms River, NJ

Kmart, 1705 S Main St, Roswell, NM

Kmart, 308 Dix Avenue, Queensbury, NY

Kmart, 1020 Center Street, Grand Central Plaza, Horseheads, NY

Kmart, 121 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NY

Kmart, 1251 State Rte 29, Ste 1O, Greenwich Plaza, Greenwich, NY

Kmart, 7701 Broadview Road, Cleveland, OH

Kmart, 620 Plaza Dr, Fostoria, OH

Kmart, 400 N East Circle Blvd, Corvallis, OR

Kmart, 996 West View Park Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

Kmart, 2873 W 26Th Street, Erie, PA

Kmart, 1143 Broad St, Sumter, SC

Kmart, 1111 E North St, Rapid City, SD

Kmart 1805 E Stone Dr. Kingsport, TN

Kmart, 217 Forks Of River Pkwy, Sevierville, TN

Kmart, 4110 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA

Kmart, 1450 Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI

You can check out this link for more information on when these stores are closing early on 2019. Sears also is closing Sears store locations early in 2019.

There have been quite a few Kmart store closings in 2018. InvestorPlace has been tracking the closings and you can see the previous stories here.

As of this writing, Luis Hernandez did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks.