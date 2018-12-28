More Sears Stores Closing in 2019: See List of 43 More Locations

Sears stores closing will continue into 2019, adding to the list of dozens of closings from 2018.

Sears (NASADAQ:SHLD) is planning to close an additional 43 Sears store locations in early 2019. The following is a list of those stores.

Sears, 2050 Southgate Rd, Colorado Springs, CO

Sears, 1650 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO

Sears, 3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO

Sears, 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL

Sears, 1500 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL

Sears, 347 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL

Sears, 1441 Tamiami Trl Pt, Charlotte, FL

Sears, 9409 Us Highway 19 N. Ste 101, Port Richey, FL

Sears, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, GA

Sears, 4480 Sergeant Rd, Sioux City, IA

Sears, 235 Saint Clair Sq, Fairview Hts, IL

Sears, 7200 Harrison Ave, Cherry Valley, IL

Sears, 7700 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS

Sears, 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd, Metairie, LA

Sears, 2306 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD

Sears, 5500 Harvey St, Muskegon, MI

Sears, 27600 Novi Rd, Novi, MI

Sears, 2000 N E Court, Bloomington, MN

Sears, 1620 Guess Rd, Durham, NC

Sears, The Streets Of Southpoint, Durham, NC

Sears, 7424 Dodge St, Omaha, NE

Sears, 6400 O St, Lincoln, NE

Sears, 3450 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV

Sears, 10 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY

Sears, 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Columbus, OH

Sears, 1400 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH

Sears, 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH

Sears, 501 Medford Ctr, Medford, OR

Sears, 200 Park City Ctr, Lancaster, PA

Sears, 5256 Route 30, Greensburg, PA

Sears, 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005, Altoona, PA

Sears, 1000 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsvlle, TN

Sears, 2021 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TN

Sears, 201 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TX

Sears, 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX

Sears, 851 N Central Expwy, Plano, TX

Sears, 6001 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX

Sears, 7701 1-40 W Ste 400, Amarillo, TX

Sears, 2100 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX

Sears, 3100 Highway 365, Port Arthur, TX

Sears, 1531 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA

Sears, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 455, Kennewick, WA

Sears, 4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI

You can check out this link for more information on when these stores are closing early in 2019. Sears also is closing Kmart store locations early in 2019.

There have been quite a few Sears store closings announced in 2018. InvestorPlace has been tracking the closings and you can see the previous stories here.

As of this writing, Luis Hernandez did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks.