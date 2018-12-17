Oracle earnings (NYSE: ORCL ) were announced late in the day on Monday, unveiling results that came in ahead of what analysts were calling for, sending shares rising late in the day.

The tech company said that for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in earnings of 80 cents per share, which was two cents higher than the 78 cents per share that analysts were calling for in the Wall Street consensus estimate, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Oracle added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $9.57 billion, which is stronger than the $9.52 billion that analysts were calling for, per Refinitiv. The company’s cloud services and license support brought in revenue of $6.64 billion, which was slightly ahead of the $6.63 billion that analysts who were surveyed by FactSet were projecting.

The company added that its license and on-premise license segment revenue reached $1.22 billion, which is stronger than the $1.19 billion that the Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for, also according to the FactSet forecast.

For its fiscal third quarter, Oracle sees its adjusted earnings reaching 84 cents per share, while its revenue is slated to amount to $9.85 billion, per Refinitiv.

ORCL stock is gaining about 1.3% after the bell on Monday following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing for its latest period of the fiscal year. Shares had been sliding more than 1.9% during regular trading hours as the company geared up to report for its period.