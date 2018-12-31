The upcoming selection of PlayStation Plus free games for January 2019 has been announced by Sony (NYSE: SNE ) and it includes a critically-acclaimed extreme sports video game for PlayStation 4 gamers, among others.

Here are the six titles that members of the company’s PS Plus subscription service can download for free throughout the month of January:

Steep : PlayStation 4 gamers can download this extreme sports title that came out a bit over two years ago, which includes skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and paragliding.

: PlayStation 4 gamers can download this extreme sports title that came out a bit over two years ago, which includes skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and paragliding. Portal Knights : If you own a PS4, you can also play Portal Knights, an action RPG with a survival element to it. The game includes exploration, building and role-playing elements.

: If you own a PS4, you can also play Portal Knights, an action RPG with a survival element to it. The game includes exploration, building and role-playing elements. Zone of the Enders HD Collection : For the PS3, this title is available, which is an HD, remastered version of Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner , both third person shooters with a tactical RPG element to them.

: For the PS3, this title is available, which is an HD, remastered version of and , both third person shooters with a tactical RPG element to them. Amplitude : The other PS3 title on tab is Amplitude, which is a music video game that has its origins in the early 2000s when it was released for PS2.

: The other PS3 title on tab is Amplitude, which is a music video game that has its origins in the early 2000s when it was released for PS2. Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion : For the PS Vita owners, this intense RPG will offer a unique gaming experience.

: For the PS Vita owners, this intense RPG will offer a unique gaming experience. Super Mutant Alien Assault: This arcade platformer shooter is a throwback that is perfect for the PS Vita, garnering mostly positive reviews over the years.

SNE stock slid a fraction of a percentage Monday.