The upcoming selection of PlayStation Plus free games for January 2019 has been announced by Sony (NYSE:SNE) and it includes a critically-acclaimed extreme sports video game for PlayStation 4 gamers, among others.
Here are the six titles that members of the company’s PS Plus subscription service can download for free throughout the month of January:
- Steep: PlayStation 4 gamers can download this extreme sports title that came out a bit over two years ago, which includes skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and paragliding.
- Portal Knights: If you own a PS4, you can also play Portal Knights, an action RPG with a survival element to it. The game includes exploration, building and role-playing elements.
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection: For the PS3, this title is available, which is an HD, remastered version of Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, both third person shooters with a tactical RPG element to them.
- Amplitude: The other PS3 title on tab is Amplitude, which is a music video game that has its origins in the early 2000s when it was released for PS2.
- Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion: For the PS Vita owners, this intense RPG will offer a unique gaming experience.
- Super Mutant Alien Assault: This arcade platformer shooter is a throwback that is perfect for the PS Vita, garnering mostly positive reviews over the years.
SNE stock slid a fraction of a percentage Monday.