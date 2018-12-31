Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2019

PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2019

Expect extreme sports title 'Steep' to pop up during the New Year

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2AitYZ9

The upcoming selection of PlayStation Plus free games for January 2019 has been announced by Sony (NYSE:SNE) and it includes a critically-acclaimed extreme sports video game for PlayStation 4 gamers, among others.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2019
Source: Wikimedia

Here are the six titles that members of the company’s PS Plus subscription service can download for free throughout the month of January:

  • Steep: PlayStation 4 gamers can download this extreme sports title that came out a bit over two years ago, which includes skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and paragliding.
  • Portal Knights: If you own a PS4, you can also play Portal Knights, an action RPG with a survival element to it. The game includes exploration, building and role-playing elements.
  • Zone of the Enders HD Collection: For the PS3, this title is available, which is an HD, remastered version of Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, both third person shooters with a tactical RPG element to them.
  • Amplitude: The other PS3 title on tab is Amplitude, which is a music video game that has its origins in the early 2000s when it was released for PS2.
  • Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion: For the PS Vita owners, this intense RPG will offer a unique gaming experience.
  • Super Mutant Alien Assault: This arcade platformer shooter is a throwback that is perfect for the PS Vita, garnering mostly positive reviews over the years.

SNE stock slid a fraction of a percentage Monday.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/12/playstation-plus-free-games-for-january-2019/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC