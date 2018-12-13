Thursday Apple Rumors: Qualcomm Pushing for 2018 iPhone Ban

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of another legal move from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Qualcomm: The legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple continues with another push from the company, reports 9to5Mac. Qualcomm is seeking to ban the sales of AAPL’s newest smartphones, including the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, in China. This comes after a successful ban on older iPhone devices in the country. This ban is over alleged patent infringement. The company is planning to use this same patent infringement claims to push for the new bans.

Web Player: Subscribers to Apple Music can now listen to their songs via a web browser, MacRumors noted. Unfortunately, this isn’t an official web player from AAPL. Instead, it is an unofficial one that comes from software engineer Naveed Golafshani. It includes many of the same features Music offers, but there are still some issues. However, it is a good solution since there is no official web player for the music streaming service.

Austin Campus: Apple is planning to build a new campus in Austin, Texas, reports AppleInsider. The company says that it will be spending a total of $1 billion to create this new campus. This new campus will be about one mile away from the current one in the city. It will house the current 6,200 AAPL employees in the city, as we as 5,000 new employees. Just like with the other campuses, this one will run on renewable energy.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.