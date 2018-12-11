Target Christmas Eve Hours 2018

Target has announced it Christmas Eve hours for 2018 (NYSE: TGT ) and the company revealed that its store will keep its doors open for longer than other retailers on the day.

The retail giant said that it will keep its doors open up until 10 p.m. on the day as part of its plan to bring in more traffic during the busy holiday season. The move will pave the way for some last-minute shopping as people get ready for one of the most festive seasons of the year.

Target also recently found resolution in a legal battle regarding the state of Massachusetts and its Medicaid program. The state prevents pharmacies from automatically refilling prescriptions and the company’s pharmacy still did so. However, Target shelled out $3 million to solve the issue.

TGT stock is down about 2.1% on Tuesday.