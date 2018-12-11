Elon Musk: Tesla Electric Pickup Truck ‘Might’ Be Coming in 2019

Elon Musk suggests that his company is working on a Tesla electric pickup truck that it might be able to show off next year.

The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO made mention of the Tesla electric pickup truck while responding to the person on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). The person asked about the truck in response to Musk’s own comment saying that he loves that people are buying Tesla vehicles even if they don’t believe in climate change.

Here’s what Elon Musk has to say in his Tweet about the Tesla electric pickup truck.

“I’m dying to make a pickup truck so bad … we might have a prototype to unveil next year.”

The wording in Elon Musk’s Tweet about the Tesla electric pickup truck suggests customers won’t be seeing the final version of the truck in 2019. It also shows that while the electric pickup truck is in the works, it is nowhere ready for customers to start placing preorders yet.

So what exactly are the plans for the Tesla electric pickup truck. Previous comments from Musk say that the company is aiming for a large truck that can seat six people. It also looks like TSLA wants to truck to have a range between 400 miles and 500 miles. It is also worth noting that Musk is claiming Tesla is going for a more futuristic design for the truck that will give it a Blade Runner type of appearance, reports Electrek.

TSLA stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.