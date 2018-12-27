An unclaimed Mega Millions ticket is worth a whopping $1.5 billion and no one has any idea why the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

Source: Shutterstock

The whole point of playing the lottery is on the off-chance you’re gonna win, but it appears that the latest winner of a 10-figure jackpot may either be biding their time, lost their ticket or has no recollection of buying it. The person bought the ticket back in late October as Mega Millions announced that someone was the lucky winner of its $1.5 billion jackpot.

However, it’s been two months since a winner was pulled and no one has shown up to claim their prize, which is the largest lottery win of all time. The winner beat the odds big time as they were 1 in 302 million and they have approximately six months, or until April 21, to collect the ticket–if they fail to do so, the ticket will expire.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” said Jee Patel, the manager of the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, which is where the ticket was bought. “It’s a mystery.” Mega Millions adds that if the prize is not claimed by anyone by the deadline, each state that is part of the Mega Millions game will get back all the money that was contributed by that state contributed to the mystery and sizable unclaimed jackpot.