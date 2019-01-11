The 2019 NHL All-Star jerseys will be made of recycled plastic and other repurposed materials, according to a statement from the hockey league.

The NHL announced on its website that it has worked alongside Adidas to roll out a new, eco-innovative series of jerseys for this year’s All-Star game, known as “adizero Authentic jerseys.” This marks the first time that the league’s jerseys have used recycled materials, which it is doing in partnership with Parley for the Oceans.

The 2019 NHL All-Star jerseys were created with Parley Ocean Plastic and they include a number of materials of marine plastic debris that were repurposed. The league added that each jersey “is crafted to be a symbol of change in the movement to protect the oceans.”

“By spinning a threat into thread, the adidas x Parley partnership gives new purpose to plastic bottles (polyester) and other plastic waste intercepted in marine environments,” the NHL added. The league said that the move is part of the company’s commitment to help end marine plastic pollution, alongside Adidas.

The jerseys will be available in the upcoming game, which features the best players in the NHL, duking it out on Friday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., where the San Jose Sharks play. You’ll be able to watch it on a number of networks, including NBCSN and CBC.