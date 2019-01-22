Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2020 iPhone Lineup May Ditch LCD Screens

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2020 iPhone: Apple may be planning to phase out LCD smartphones in 2020, reports BGR. A recent report claims that the tech company is considering making the full switch to OLED screens when the 2020 iPhone lineup comes out. This would be a change from the most recent iPhone release, which saw AAPL putting out two devices with OLED screens and another device with an LCD screen. This could also affect iPhone pricing, as the LCD models is cheaper than its OLED counterparts.

Flexgate: Some owners of newer MacBook Pro laptops are dealing with an issue called Flexgate, MacRumors notes. These MacBook Pro owners are seeing an issues with the flex cables in the computer. The thinness of these cables results in wear over time that leaves the display looking incorrect. This includes a type of “stage-light” effect that gives the appearance of separate lights shining up from the bottom of the display. The issue has been seen on 2016 and newer MacBook Pro models.

AirPower Launch: Yet another rumors claims that we will see an AirPower launch in 2019, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that part suppliers are seeing increased orders for components that go into making the AirPower. It also notes that the AirPower is already in production and will launch sometime this year. Previous rumors also place an AirPower launch in 2019.

