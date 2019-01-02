Wednesday Apple Rumors: AirPower Misses 2018 Release Window

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the AirPower not coming out in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPower: With the new year here, Apple has officially missed its 2018 release window for the AirPower, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company hasn’t said anything about this yet. This includes not talking about it during its September and October events. While the company is remaining quiet about the device, there is still hope that it may release the wireless charging mat sometime in 2019.

iOS 12 Installs: The installs for iSO 12 have now reached 78% of all iOS devices that have come out in the last four year, MacRumors notes. When looking at all iOS devices, 75% of them are now running iOS 12. This has the newest version of the mobile operating system being adopted by users more quickly than iOS 11 was. The quick adoption means that iOS 11 is now on 17% of devices from the last four year and in total.

Close Your Rings: AAPL has updated its Close Your Rings page for the Apple Watch to better highlight the health app, reports AppleInsider. The update to the page includes stories from more people about how the Activity app for Watch is helping them stay healthy. This also includes some stories from athletes, such as U.S. Olympic swimmers, and others.

