Friday Apple Rumors: Two New iPad Models Are on the Way

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad models. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

New iPad: It looks like AAPL is planning to release two new iPad devices in the near future, reports AppleInsider. This news comes from regulatory filings in Russia. These regulatory filings are for what appear to be six new tablet models in the iPad and iPad mini line. The models numbers in the regulatory filing include A2123, A2124, A2133, A2152, A2153, and A2154. It’s still unknown when these new tablets will come out, but the filing suggests it might be soon.

Los Angeles Metro Transit: Travelers that use the Los Angeles Metro Transit will soon be able to use Apple Pay for the service, MacRumors notes. The LA Metro says that it is hoping to have the system in place sometime this Fall. If not, it is at least planning to have it ready by the end of the year. This would allow anyone using the transit system to make payments via their iPhone with Pay.

Shot on iPhone: Apple is going to pay winners of its Shot on iPhone challenge, reports 9to5Mac. This is a change from the company’s previous stance on the contest, which didn’t have it paying winners. The winning pictures will become a part of the company’s marketing material. The change means that the tech company will now being paying licensing fees to the photographers for their work.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.