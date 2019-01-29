AT&T Layoffs 2019: Job Cuts to Affect Employees in Legacy Units

A new round of AT&T layoffs has the company reducing its workforce in legacy units.

It seems that this means AT&T (NYSE: T ) is cutting employees that are working in some of its weaker businesses. There’s still a lack of details about these AT&T layoffs. This includes not knowing what all units were hit and how many layoffs there were in total.

An official statement from AT&T spokesman Jim Greer says that the number of employees in the layoffs will be “small.” However, he doesn’t say how many layoffs that includes. It also looks like AT&T is planning to speed up hiring in some of its faster growing units, reports Reuters.

Here’s what some are saying about the AT&T layoffs on TheLayoff.com.

“I received a call this morning. I am affected. Out by Feb 18 or I can take 60 days to find another job.”

“A typical Fortune 100 corporation has a Price / Earnings ratio of 15 to 20. AT&T is selling for a third of that! Word has gotten out about what a poorly managed business this is.”

“Even though my VP in CDO said 5-6% would be cut, haven’t heard of anyone being notified yesterday.”

“I’ll be honest – I still can’t wrap my head around who we lost. The best are gone. People we desperately needed to stay are gone. I could see shock and disbelief on some of their faces as they were notified which pretty much mirrored my own.”

“I got my walking paper today. Seems that no matter how well you do your job this one was based on seniority I was top performer in 2018 but I guess that doesn’t matter. In my group area managers and some directors got the boot.”

While we don’t know the finer details of the AT&T layoffs, we did know they were coming. A report earlier this month said as much and included information from an internal memo sent out to managers.

T stock was down earlier on Tuesday, but has mostly leveled off as of noon.

