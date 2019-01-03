RIP Blake Nordstrom: Retail Heir Dies at Age 58

Blake Nordstrom, the heir to retail chain Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN ), passed away on Jan. 2, 2019.

Blake Nordstrom died at the age of 58. The retail heir died early in the morning of Jan. 2 at his home in Seattle. Wash. The passing was confirmed by the Nordstrom retail company in a press release. It notes that his passing was unexpected, but doesn’t mention a possible cause of his death.

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time,” Brad Smith, Chairman of the Board at Nordstrom, said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve.”

Nordstrom is asking that everyone respect the privacy of the family as the deal with the death of Blake Nordstrom. It also notes that the company will continue to operate as normal with co-presidents Pete Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom.

Blake Nordstrom’s position at the Nordstrom retail company was acting as a co-president alongside his two brothers, Pete and Erik. He had been serving in this role at the company since May 2015.

The retail company was founded by Blake Nordstrom’s great-grandfather John Nordstrom back in 1901. The company has grown greatly since then and now has hundreds of locations across the U.S.

JWN stock started the day of down on Thursday. However, the stock is now up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.