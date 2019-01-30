Boeing Earnings: BA Stock Flies on Big Beat, Outlook Surprise

Boeing earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 have BA stock flying high on Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Boeing (NYSE: BA ) reported earnings per share of $5.48 for the fourth quarter of the year. This is a major increase over the company’s earnings per share of $5.07 from the fourth quarter of 2017. It was also a blessing for BA stock by easily beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $4.58 for the period.

Boeing earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also include net income of $3.42 billion. This is better than the company’s net income of $3.32 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income in the Boeing earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year came in at $4.18 billion. The airplane company’s operating income from the same time last year was $2.98 billion.

The Boeing earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes revenue of $28.34 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $24.77 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. It is also good news for BA stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $26.87 billion for the quarter.

The most recent Boeing earnings report also contains the company’s outlook for the full year of 2019. Boeing is expecting earnings per share between $19.90 and $20.10 on revenue ranging from $109.50 billion to $111.50 billion. This will easily have the company beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share and revenue estimates of $18.31 and $106.80 billion of for the year.

BA stock was up 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.