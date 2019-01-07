Disneyland Price Increase 2019: How Much Park Goers Will Pay Now

The Disneyland price increase 2019 is going to have customer paying a pretty penny to visit “the happiest place on earth.”

Source: Shutterstock

Anyone hoping to take a vacation to the theme park is going to have to deal with much higher costs thanks to the Disneyland price increase 2019. This includes the prices for some tickets increasing more than 10% from last year.

The following are the new ticket prices after the Disneyland price increase 2019, according to Theme Park Insider.

1 Day, 1 Park Value — $104

— $104 1 Day Park Hopper Value — $154

— $154 1 Day, 1 Park Regular — $129

— $129 1 Day Park Hopper Regular — $179

— $179 1 Day, 1 Park Peak — $149

— $149 1 Day Park Hopper Peak — $199

— $199 2 Days, 1 Park/Day — $225

— $225 2 Days Park Hopper — $280

— $280 3 Days, 1 Park/Day — $300

— $300 3 Days Park Hopper — $355

— $355 4 Days, 1 Park/Day — $325

— $325 4 Days Park Hopper — $380

— $380 5 Days, 1 Park/Day — $340

— $340 5 Days Park Hopper — $395

It isn’t just the normal ticket prices that are increasing this year. The Disneyland price increase 2019 also sees the prices for annual passes to the resort increasing. This has prices for some of the annual passes going up more than 20% from last year’s prices.

The following are the Disneyland annual pass price increases for 2019.

Select — $399

— $399 Deluxe — $799

— $799 Signature — $1,149

— $1,149 Signature Plus — $1,399

— $1,399 Premier — $1,949

You aren’t reading those numbers wrong. Customers that are looking to purchase the Premier Annual Pass will be shelling out close to $2,000. That’s roughly a 23% increase over the $1,579 price from 2018.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Disneyland price increase 2019. That includes how these new prices compare to those from the previous year.

DIS stock was up 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.