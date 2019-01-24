General Mills Flour Recall 2019: Why You Should Check Your Pantry!

There’s a General Mills flour recall 2019 that shoppers need to be aware of.

This recall has to do with a risk of salmonella being found in certain General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) Gold Medal flour. Specifically, this recall affects the five-pound bags of unbleached flour. The good news is that this recall only affects five-pound bags of Gold Medal flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some of the bags in the General Mills flour recall 2019 were found to contain salmonella during a test of the product. This has the company recalling the product to be on the safe side.

It is important to note that there has yet to be any reports of customers getting sick from the products in the General Mills flour recall 2019. This is likely due to salmonella being killed by high heat, such as when baking with flour. Despite this, cross contamination could occur if it touches different utensils during the cooking process.

“This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient,” Jim Murphy, President of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, said in a statement. “Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

You can learn more about the General Mills flour recall 2019 by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.