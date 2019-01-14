A new controversial Gillette ad is all the rage on Monday as it seeks to address one of the most prevalent issues in our society today: toxic masculinity.

The ad’s message is clear in that it supports the #MeToo movement and it discourages unwanted advances from men, as well as boys bullying other boys. It shows some traditional ideas of who men are supposed to be shattered, including one scene where rows of muscular men are grilling outside and they see a young boy playing rough with another–two of the men run over to the children and tell them to stop because this is not how we treat each other.

The Gillette ad also examines some of the traditional ways that men have treated women. It sees a man asking a woman to smile, with another man coming over to stop him and tell him that’s not cool. Another scene shows a woman walking down the street and a man chasing after her, but another man stops him with a discouraging look.

In the ad, there are also scenes from news anchors reporting on sexual harassment allegations of celebrities that have swept the U.S. over the last couple of years. One scene sees actor Terry Crews speaking out against sexual harassment in a hearing he gave last year after he publicly spoke about the time a producer sexually assaulted him at an awards show.

