Girl Scout Cookies 2019: Meet the New Gluten-Free Flavor

It’s time to start thinking about Girl Scout Cookies 2019 and that includes a new gluten-free option.

Girl Scout Cookies 2019 will allow customers to chose between a couple of options for their gluten-free cookies. The newest option available to customers is the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. The organization’s website describes these as “Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie.”

Customers that are looking for something a little different for their gluten-free Girl Scout Cookies 2019 also have another option available. This is the Toffee-tastic cookie. These are returning from last year. They are an “Indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits.”

The gluten-free Girl Scout Cookies 2019 will be available alongside other cookies that the organization is selling this year. The following is a list of the other Girl Scout Cookies available for order in 2019.

Girl Scout S’mores — There are actually two different variations of these sweet cookies.

— There are actually two different variations of these sweet cookies. Thin Mints — These cookies are mint flavored with a coating of chocolate.

— These cookies are mint flavored with a coating of chocolate. Caramel deLites/Samoas — This option is a cookie that is mixes caramel and toasted coconut.

— This option is a cookie that is mixes caramel and toasted coconut. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs — These ones are pretty self explanatory, but they are peanut butter and chocolate combined for a wonderful taste.

— These ones are pretty self explanatory, but they are peanut butter and chocolate combined for a wonderful taste. Shortbread/Trefoils — These are a simple cookie, but still taste great.

— These are a simple cookie, but still taste great. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich — Oatmeal sandwiches peanut butter to create these cookies.

— Oatmeal sandwiches peanut butter to create these cookies. Lemonades — This is another shortbread cookie, but it has a lemon icing cover.

— This is another shortbread cookie, but it has a lemon icing cover. Savannah Smiles — These are a lemon cookie with a layer of powdered sugar.

— These are a lemon cookie with a layer of powdered sugar. Thanks-A-Lot — Yet another shortbread cookie on the list, but it has a bottom made of fudge.

It’s important to note that not all Girl Scout Cookies are available to purchase in all regions. The organization says that its two gluten-free options will only be available in select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.

