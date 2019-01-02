Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Girl Scout Cookies 2019: Meet the New Gluten-Free Flavor

Girl Scout Cookies 2019: Meet the New Gluten-Free Flavor

Caramel Chocolate Chip is the new flavor

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2SxD3V7

It’s time to start thinking about Girl Scout Cookies 2019 and that includes a new gluten-free option.

Girl Scout Cookies 2019: Meet the New Gluten-Free Flavor
Source: Girl Scouts

Girl Scout Cookies 2019 will allow customers to chose between a couple of options for their gluten-free cookies. The newest option available to customers is the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. The organization’s website describes these as “Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie.”

Customers that are looking for something a little different for their gluten-free Girl Scout Cookies 2019 also have another option available. This is the Toffee-tastic cookie. These are returning from last year. They are an “Indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits.”

The gluten-free Girl Scout Cookies 2019 will be available alongside other cookies that the organization is selling this year. The following is a list of the other Girl Scout Cookies available for order in 2019.

  • Girl Scout S’mores — There are actually two different variations of these sweet cookies.
  • Thin Mints — These cookies are mint flavored with a coating of chocolate.
  • Caramel deLites/Samoas — This option is a cookie that is mixes caramel and toasted coconut.
  • Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs — These ones are pretty self explanatory, but they are peanut butter and chocolate combined for a wonderful taste.
  • Shortbread/Trefoils — These are a simple cookie, but still taste great.
  • Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich — Oatmeal sandwiches peanut butter to create these cookies.
  • Lemonades — This is another shortbread cookie, but it has a lemon icing cover.
  • Savannah Smiles — These are a lemon cookie with a layer of powdered sugar.
  • Thanks-A-Lot — Yet another shortbread cookie on the list, but it has a bottom made of fudge.

It’s important to note that not all Girl Scout Cookies are available to purchase in all regions. The organization says that its two gluten-free options will only be available in  select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/01/girl-scout-cookies-2019/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC