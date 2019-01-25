5 Happy Burns Night Images to Post on Social Media

Tonight is Burns Night and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of Burns Night images to share on social media.

Burns Night is a Scottish holiday that celebrates the birthday of poet Robert Burns. He was born in Scotland’s Ayrshire in 1759.

The following is his poem Ae Fond Kiss.

Ae fond kiss, and then we sever;

Ae fareweel, and then for ever!

Deep in heart-wrung tears I’ll pledge thee,

Warring sighs and groans I’ll wage thee.

Who shall say that Fortune grieves him,

While the star of hope she leaves him?

Me, nae cheerful twinkle lights me;

Dark despair around benights me. I’ll ne’er blame my partial fancy,

Naething could resist my Nancy:

But to see her was to love her;

Love but her, and love for ever.

Had we never lov’d sae kindly,

Had we never lov’d sae blindly,

Never met-or never parted,

We had ne’er been broken-hearted. Fare-thee-weel, thou first and fairest!

Fare-thee-weel, thou best and dearest!

Thine be ilka joy and treasure,

Peace, Enjoyment, Love and Pleasure!

Ae fond kiss, and then we sever!

Ae fareweel alas, for ever!

Deep in heart-wrung tears I’ll pledge thee,

Warring sighs and groans I’ll wage thee.

We also have some ideas for what to do for Burns Night 2019 celebrations.

You can check out the following gallery of Burns Night images to share on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

