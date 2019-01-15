In the latest Kitov Pharmaceuticals news (NASDAQ: KTOV ), the company’s stock was skyrocketing on Monday as one of its anti-cancer drugs has yielded encouraging results.

The Israel-based company announced today the new findings from its NT219 treatment to battle cancer, which it has been studying alongside researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The treatment reportedly has high affinity and selective binding to its target proteins.

The drug’s development is being led by Hadas Reuveni, who is the Chief Technology Officer at Kitov’s subsidiary TyrNovo Ltd., as well as Dr. Galia Blum and Dr. Ofra Moshel from the Hebrew University. This team managed to showcase how the NT219 binds directly to Insulin Receptor Substrates (IRS) 1/2 and also to the Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 (STAT3).

Both of these are known modulators that help to propel tumor survival, metastasis and resistance to drugs. New data shows that NT219 only needs to be exposed to cancerous cells for a short period of time to trigger irreversible shutdown of these pathways, which ultimately leads to a long-term anti-cancer effect.

“We are excited about the new data which demonstrate NT219’s unique mechanism of action. NT219, a new and promising concept in cancer therapy, is designed to prevent, reverse, and delay resistance to anti-cancer drugs,” said Kitov CEO, Isaac Israel.

KTOV stock is soaring a whopping 124.7% on Tuesday following the anti-cancer drug findings from the company.