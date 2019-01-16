Wednesday Apple Rumors: Malaysian Apple Site References AirPower

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more news about the AirPower. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPower: A reference to the AirPower has shown up on Apple’s Malaysian website, reports AppleInsider. The reference to the AirPower shows up on the same page for the company’s new Smart Battery Cases. The website mentions that the Smart Battery Cases are compatible with the “AirPower Wireless Charging Mat and other Qi-certified chargers.” This may hint that the AirPower is still coming out, and it may be sooner, rather than later.

Smart Battery Case: The Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS doesn’t work with the iPhone X, 9to5Mac notes. The iPhone XS and iPhone X share almost identical designs. So much so that the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS fits on the iPhone X. However, the device shows a compatibility error that keeps the case from working with the iPhone X. It’s also worth noting that the holes for the speaker and microphone on the iPhone X are covered by the case.

Jason Katims: A recent rumor claims that Jason Katims is joining Apple, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that Katmis has signed a multi-year deal with the tech company to create original content for it. This will be through his True Jack Productions company. Katims was previously working with Universal TV and is a producer, writer and creator of TV shows.

