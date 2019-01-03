McDonald’s Donut Sticks (NYSE: MCD ) may be the next big thing in the world of fast food creations as the burger giant is hoping to gain some ground over the competition with its latest breakfast item.

The company announced that it is rolling out Donut Sticks, which is its response to Dunkin’s Donut Fries. You can expect the McDonald’s item to be released next month, featuring doughnut sticks that you can only buy if you show up at a store during the company’s breakfast hours.

The item closely resembles a churro as it is made from deep-fried sweetened dough, as well as cinnamon sugar that is sprinkled on the outside. McDonald’s has yet to confirm the report, but sources close to the matter are confident on the matter. Plus, spokesperson Andrea Abate had said that consumers can expect more product news in 2019.

The chain will reportedly offer a deal that brings with it six Donut Sticks, as well as a small coffee for $1.99, according to a report from Business Insider. Customers can skip the coffee if they’d like and simply get six McDonald’s Donut Sticks for $1.29. Alternately, they can get a dozen of them for $2.39.

“We’re not surprised to see competitors imitate our success with Donut Fries given their popularity with customers,” Dunkin’ spokesperson Michelle King mentioned in a statement to CNBC.

