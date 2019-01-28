There are plenty of great movies leaving Netflix in February 2019 (NASDAQ: NFLX ) that you should consider taking a look at before the calendar changes towards the new month this coming Friday.

You have less than a week to watch the titles that will be leaving the online movie and TV streaming site and mobile application, which include several of funny, satirical titles such as Black Dynamite. Classic contemporary films with elements of drama and comedy will also be leaving Netflix next month, including the Kevin Smith critical darling Clerks.

Fans of Lara Croft will also be disappointed to hear that the movie that was inspired by the popular Sony video game will be leaving very soon as well. You also have the opportunity to get into a spooky mood with some friends or loved ones with Bride of Chuck as long as you make sure to watch that title before this coming weekend.

Here are all of the 14 movies that will be leaving Netflix in February 2019, most of which are leaving on the first day of the month:

Leaving 2/1/19

Leaving 2/2/19

Leaving 2/3/19

Leaving 2/20/19