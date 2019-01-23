Wednesday Apple Rumors: New AirPods May Launch in First Half of 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the next AirPods will release. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPods: A new rumor claims AAPL will release the next version of its AirPods in the first half of 2019, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is also planning to include some new features in the second generation of its wireless earbuds. This rumor claims that the second generation of AirPods will have the ability to monitor certain health information of its wearer.

iPod Touch: Apple has renewed its trademark for the iPod Touch and it includes new wording, MacRumors notes. This information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The approval for the device now includes considering the iPod Touch as a gaming device. AAPL points out this feature of the iPod Touch by displaying the Games section for the device and the ability to buy games for it.

Updates: Several updates to Apple’s operating systems are now out, reports 9to5Mac. This has the company sending out final release versions of iOS 12.1.3, tvOS 12.1.2, macOS 10.14.3 and watchOS 5.1.3. These updates come without much in the way of attention from the company. That’s not really a surprise, though. These are only minor updates that include some bug fixes and other changes to increase performance.

