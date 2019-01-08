Potential Sears Liquidation News: 11 Things We Know

It’s looks like a Sears liquidation is getting ever closer.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the recent possible news of a Sear’s (NASDAQ: SHLD ) liquidation.

It looks like Sears is rejecting the offer to save the company made by Chairman Eddie Lampert.

Lampert’s offer was to use $4.4 billion to rescue the company from bankruptcy via his hedge fund ESL Investments.

The goal was to continue operating 425 stores and keep 50,000 employees on board at the company.

As a result of the rejection, it is much more likely that the company will move forward with Sears liquidation plans.

However, it is still possible that Lampert will try to fight this and stop the Sears liquidation plans.

Even if the Sears liquidation plans do come to pass, it many not mean the complete end of the company.

Several aspects of the business may continue to teardrop after the liquidation, but Sears as it is known now won’t likely survive.

Reports claim that Sears is in talks with Abacus Advisory Group to help it with the liquidation process.

A Sears liquidation would bring an end to a company that has been around since 1893.

It would also mark the end of the troubled times for the company, which hasn’t seen profits since 2012.

This will also have some 68,000 employees losing their jobs.

You can follow these links to learn more about the possible Sears liquidation plans.

SHLD stock was down 31% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.