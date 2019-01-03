A study discovered which states people are leaving the most and the Northeast had three states on the list’s top four.

Source: Shutterstock

The study was based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and it took into account the total number of people who moved to and from the state. The state that topped the list of the top 10 states people are leaving was New Jersey as 2,959 of the 4,430 people moving to or from the state were leaving, tallying up 66.8% of all movement in the state in 2018..

Here’s the top 10:

New Jersey: 66.8% of movers left the state. Illinois: 65.9% of movers left the state. Connecticut: 62% of movers left the state. New York: 61.5% of movers left the state. Kansas: 58.7% of movers left the state. Ohio: 56.5% of movers left the state. Massachusetts: 55.7% of movers left the state. Iowa: 55.5% of movers left the state. Montana: 55.0% of movers left the state. Michigan: 55.0% of movers left the state.

“The data collected by United Van Lines aligns with longer-term migration patterns to southern and western states, trends driven by factors like job growth, lower costs of living, state budgetary challenges, and more temperate climates,” said Michael Stoll, who is an economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

On the other side of things, the state that saw the most people enter the state relative to the number of movers in and out of that state was Vermont as 72.6% of movers made the state their permanent residence in 2018.