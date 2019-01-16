U.S. Bancorp’s results were stronger than the $1.06 per share that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled on a survey conducted by FactSet. The company’s results were in line with other companies in the industry such as PNC, Wells Fargo and more.

The company added that its net interest income was 4% higher than it was during the year-ago quarter, reaching $3.3 billion. U.S. Bancorp also said that its higher interest rates for the period helped to boost its net interest income, while also adding higher deposit costs that had a mixed effect on the company’s overall results.

The banking institution added that its net interest margin, which measures how profitable it is, was 3.15%, an increase of 4 basis points from its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2017.