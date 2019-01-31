UPS Stock Drives Higher on Q4 Earnings Beat

UPS stock was on its way up Thursday after releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

UPS (NYSE: UPS ) starts off its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.94. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.67 from the same time last year. It was also good news for UPS stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.91 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the UPS earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $453 million. This is down from the company’s net income of $1.10 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The most recent UPS earnings report also includes operating profit of $2.00 billion. This is a decrease from the shipping company’s operating profit of $2.06 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

UPS earnings for the fourth quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $19.85 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $18.98 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. However, it doesn’t meet analysts’ revenue estimate of $19.97 billion for the period, but that wasn’t able to keep UPS stock down today.

UPS also provides an outlook for the full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. This includes earnings per share for the year ranging between $7.45 and $7.75. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.73 for the full year of 2019.

UPS stock was up 5% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.