Friday Apple Rumors: What to Expect from the iPhone 11

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is talk about iPhone 11 features. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 11: Recent rumors claim to know some details about the upcoming iPhone 11, reports 9to5Mac. According to these rumors, the iPhone 11 will introduce some major changes to the smartphone line. This includes the introduction of a triple-lens camera on the rear of the device. The rumor also claims that the iPhone will feature support for Wi-Fi- 6, as well as new antenna technology. There’s also talk that Apple is working to improve Face ID on the next iPhone.

2012 iMac: Owners of the 2012 iMac are getting some bad news today, MacRumors notes. Apple is reportedly going to be adding the 2012 iMac line to its list of vintage and obsolete products. This means that owners of these devices won’t be able to bring them in to AAPL for repairs. This will go into effect at the end of the month. Devices typically make it onto the list once they’ve been out for some time and newer versions are available.

Healthcare: Recent comments claim that Apple is going to shake up the healthcare industry, reports AppleInsider. These comments come from former AAPL CEO John Sculley. He claims that the tech company is going to make waves in the healthcare industry in the same way it did the mobile industry. According to Sculley, the tech company will go from “curiosity to useful to indispensable” in the healthcare industry.

