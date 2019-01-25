Spinach Recall 2019: Whole Foods Baby Spinach Could Contain Salmonella

A Whole Foods baby spinach recall is hitting several products sold at the chain.

The Whole Foods baby spinach recall has to do with a recall on the food from Satur Farms. The recall is in place due to the spinach potentially containing salmonella. This is an organism that is especially dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people.

The Whole Foods baby spinach recall doesn’t affect all of the chain’s stores. Instead, it only covers Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

The following items are part of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Whole Foods baby spinach recall.

Chicken Florentine Panini

Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad

Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap

Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon

Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens

Roasted Vegetables Panini

Salad Spring Berry Power

Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich

Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC

Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC

Tofu Shawarma Wrap

Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)

Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich

Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC

Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl

Bistro Pasta Salad

Breakfast Sandwich Platter

Chicken Enchiladas Dinner

Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito

Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl

Egg White & Spinach Breakfast

Egg White Burrito

Eggplant Rolantini

Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich

Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews

I Yam What I Yam Bowl

Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad

Large Goat Cheese Green Salad

Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad

Maple Glazed Acorn Squash

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries

Mustard Crusted Salmon

My Big Fat Greek Pizza

Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl

Pizza Il Mediterraneo

Salad Golden Beets Tangerine

Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca

Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie

Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced

Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club

Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta

Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad

Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich

Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl

You can follow this link for more details about the Whole Foods baby spinach recall.

