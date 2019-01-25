Spinach Recall 2019: Whole Foods Baby Spinach Could Contain Salmonella

A Whole Foods baby spinach recall is hitting several products sold at the chain.
The Whole Foods baby spinach recall has to do with a recall on the food from Satur Farms. The recall is in place due to the spinach potentially containing salmonella. This is an organism that is especially dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people.
The Whole Foods baby spinach recall doesn’t affect all of the chain’s stores. Instead, it only covers Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.
The following items are part of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods baby spinach recall.
- Chicken Florentine Panini
- Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
- Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
- Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
- Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
- Roasted Vegetables Panini
- Salad Spring Berry Power
- Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
- Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
- Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
- Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
- Tofu Shawarma Wrap
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
- Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
- Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
- Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
- New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
- Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
- Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
- Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
- Bistro Pasta Salad
- Breakfast Sandwich Platter
- Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
- Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
- Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
- Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
- Egg White Burrito
- Eggplant Rolantini
- Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
- Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
- I Yam What I Yam Bowl
- Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
- Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
- Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
- Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
- Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
- Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
- Mustard Crusted Salmon
- My Big Fat Greek Pizza
- Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
- Pizza Il Mediterraneo
- Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
- Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
- Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
- Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
- Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
- Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
- Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
- Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
- Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
- Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
- Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
- Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
- Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
- Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
You can follow this link for more details about the Whole Foods baby spinach recall.
