Why Altria Stock Is Falling Today

There’s a couple bits of bad news today that has Altria stock taking a beating today.

The first negative news for Altria (NYSE: MO ) comes from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This includes the organization considering a ban on e-cigarettes if companies like Altria don’t stop advertising to youth.

Scott Gottlieb, the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, is the bearer of the bad news for Altria stock. He says that youth use of e-cigarettes continues to rise and that companies’ efforts to curb this aren’t working. He also notes that FDA regulations will take time to catch up on e-cigarettes.

“I’ll tell you this,” Gottlieb says in a statement about e-cigarettes. “If the youth use continues to rise, and we see significant increases in use in 2019, on top of the dramatic rise in 2018, the entire category will face an existential threat.”

The loss of the e-cigarette market should worry investors in Altria stock. Other recent news shows that the company has seen sales of traditional cigarettes declining over the years. This has the stock losing its value and leads into the next bit of bad news for MO stock.

Morgan Stanley analysts have announced that they are downgrading Altria stock. This has them lowering the stock from its previous rating of “Underweight” to a new rating of “Equalweight.” This update also comes with a new price target of $45, which is below the previous price target for $54, reports TheStreet.com.

MO stock was down 7% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.