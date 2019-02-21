Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Credit Card to Enter Testing

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a credit card from the company. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Apple Credit Card: A recent rumor claims that there are plans to release an AAPL credit card, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company will be launching the credit card with the help of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ). The rumor says that it will start out by testing the credit card with its own employees. This rumor claims that the credit card will come out of the public later this year after testing is complete.

Electric Van: Rumor has it that Project Titan will actually be a van, MacRumors notes. This rumor comes from a German website that says the tech company will release an electric van. It claims the van will be silver and black to appear like an iPhone. AAPL has been working on an autonomous vehicle system, but its still unknown if a full vehicle release is anywhere in its plans.

Shazam: Apple is making more changes to Shazam after buying the music identification app, reports 9to5Mac. The Shazam app now no longer features any third-party SDKs. This includes removing AdMob, Bolts, DoubleClick and various others. The removal of these SDKs comes after it already took ads out of the app.

