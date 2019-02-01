Friday Apple Rumors: Support for Older iPhones May End with iOS 13

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 13 compatibility. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iOS 13 Compatibility: A recent rumor claims that AAPL will be dropping support for its older smartphones when iOS 13 launches, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to stop supporting the iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus with iOS 13. It also claims that iOS 13 won’t work with the iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3, as well as the iPad Air and iPad Air 2.

FaceTime Bug: Apple is preparing to release a fix for the recent Group FaceTime bug, BGR notes. The tech company says that it is now done with a security fix for FaceTime that will resolve the issue. It plans to sent this out in an update next week. AAPL is also apologizing to its users for the issue.

Russian Data: Apple is going to start storing data for its Russian customers in the country, reports AppleInsider. This is a change from its current policy, which has it storing the information outside of the country. This could open up this information to the country and cause problems for its citizens. The tech company is doing this to follow a new law in Russia that went into effect last year. It did the same when China passed similar legislation involving customer data.

