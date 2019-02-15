3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: DVA, FAST and BWA >>> READ MORE
Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release a Red iPhone XS Soon

AAPL may start previewing its TV shows next month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of a red iPhone XS. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release a Red iPhone XS SoonRed iPhone XS: A recent rumor claims that Apple is preparing to release a red version of the iPhone XS and XS Max, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be launching the red variants of its newest smartphones in China. This rumor says that the new color option will show up in the country by the end of February. It also claims that the color option won’t be part of the (PRODUCT)RED branding.

TV Clips: Rumor has it Apple is going to show clips from its upcoming original TV shows soon, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor says that the company will be showing clips from its shows that are in the works next month. It also claims that the video subscription service from AAPL may not launch until sometime this Fall.

Samsung Stores: Samsung may be looking to challenge Apple’s retail presence in the U.S., reports AppleInsider. This report claims that three full Samsung stores will be opening in the U.S. on Feb. 20. This will reportedly coincide with the announcement of its next new smartphones. Samsung has had pop-up stores in the U.S. before, but this will be the first time that it will open full stores to sell its devices from.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
