Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Self-Driving Car Earns Low DMV Rank

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Self-Driving Car: Apple’s self-driving car technology didn’t do well with the DMV, reports MacRumors. The tech company’s disengagement report shows how often the safety driver in the car had to take over for the autonomous system. The company’s report includes it having a disengagement about every 1.1 mile. That’s the worst of any of the companies testing self-driving cars in California.

Siri HomePod: The HomePod version of Siri is sounding different in Britain and Australia, AppleInsider notes. A small update to the virtual assistant gives her a slightly different voice in these two areas. The goal is to make Siri sound more natural when using these accents and not quite as stiff. You don’t have to live in Britain or Australia to hear the new accents. Instead, you can change setting for Siri to check them out.

March Event: Recent rumors claim that Apple is preparing to hold a special event next month, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, AAPL will be holding this event at the Steve Jobs Theater on March 25. The rumor claims that this event will focus on the company’s news subscription service that is currently in the works. It also notes that there are no hardware reveals expected at the event.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.