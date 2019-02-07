Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Working on Its Own Modems

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company making its own modems. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Modems: Apple may be looking to create its own modems, reports MacRumors. A recent rumor claims that the tech company is moving forward with just such an effort. This would allow it to include modems in its devices without the need of relying on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) or Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ). The rumor says that Johny Srouji is leading the development. Srouji is the head of AAPL’s chipmaking division.

Group FaceTime: Apple has a fix for its Group FaceTime issue, AppleInsider notes. This fix comes in the iOS 12.1.4 update. This restores the functionality of Group FaceTime. AAPL previously turned the feature off after it was revealed that it could be used to spy on other users. News of the bug first spread last week.

App Recording: Many iPhone apps are recording the user’s screen without telling them, reports TechCrunch. These apps are able to monitor exactly how a person is using them, but doesn’t tell the person about it. The data on the screen is even sent off to the company behind the app. However, it also sometimes shows up on third-party servers. The real threat here is that these apps don’t always block out important information, such as credit card numbers. Some apps that do this include Abercrombie & Fitch, Hotels.com and Singapore Airlines.

