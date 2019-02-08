There are plenty of National Pizza Day deals that you can take advantage of this coming Saturday if you’re looking to enjoy a discounted pie.

Here are seven of the best ones:

Cici’s : The chain is offering three medium one-topping pizzas for $12 total on Saturday, February 9.

: The chain is offering three medium one-topping pizzas for $12 total on Saturday, February 9. Chuck E. Cheese : The children’s pizza restaurant will offer consumers the option of upgrading any large pizza to an XL for free from February 4 through 9. Make sure you show your coupon at the register or ask for the National Pizza Day offer.

: The children’s pizza restaurant will offer consumers the option of upgrading any large pizza to an XL for free from February 4 through 9. Make sure you show your coupon at the register or ask for the National Pizza Day offer. Domino’s : The national pizza chain is offering a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. This is a carry out option only.

: The national pizza chain is offering a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. This is a carry out option only. Papa John’s : Another major player is celebrating with its own National Pizza Day deal as you’ll get 25% off all regular-priced pizzas.

: Another major player is celebrating with its own National Pizza Day deal as you’ll get 25% off all regular-priced pizzas. Pilot Flying J ; This rest stop chain is making a whole week out of the pizza day. From Sunday, February 3 through Sunday, February 10, you can get a free slice using the chain’s app. First-time users will also get a free drink of their ch oice when downloading the Pilot Flying J app.

; This rest stop chain is making a whole week out of the pizza day. From Sunday, February 3 through Sunday, February 10, you can get a free slice using the chain’s app. First-time users will also get a free drink of their ch oice when downloading the Pilot Flying J app. Pizza Hut ; Get any large pizza from this chain for $10.99 when using the promo code “THANKYOU” at checkout. This applies to any toppings, specialties and crust types. The deal runs through February 17 and it’s carry-out only.

; Get any large pizza from this chain for $10.99 when using the promo code “THANKYOU” at checkout. This applies to any toppings, specialties and crust types. The deal runs through February 17 and it’s carry-out only. Round Table Pizza: You can also head to this chain to receive a coupon for a free cheese or one-topping personal pizza for every pizza you order. You can use coupons for future visits through the end of February, dine-in only.

Happy National Pizza Day!