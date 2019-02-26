Dillard’s Earnings: DDS Stock Soars on an Impressive Q4

Dillard’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has DDS stock flying high on Tuesday.

Source: Shutterstock

The good news for Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS ) starts with earnings per share of $3.22 for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of $2.82 reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. It was also a boon to DDS stock by blowing past Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.76 for the period.

Dillard’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year also includes net income of $85.10 million. This is down from the company’s net income of $157.60 million reported in the same period of the year prior. However, it is worth noting that net income from the fourth quarter of 2017 includes a benefit of $77.4 million from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The Dillard’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 also has revenue coming in at $2.06 billion. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $2.11 billion reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. This has the company missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $2.08 billion for the quarter, but that wasn’t enough to keep DDS stock down today.

Dillard’s notes that its sales for the fourth quarter of the year were strongest in its home and furniture category. The next strongest category for the retail company’s sales during the quarter was cosmetics.

DDS stock was up 21% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 5% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.