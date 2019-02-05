Estee Lauder Earnings: EL Stock Soars on Stellar Q2 Results

Estee Lauder earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has EL stock on the rise Tuesday.

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL ) reported earnings per share of $1.86 for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.52 from the same time last year. It was also a major boon to EL stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.54 for the quarter.

Net income reported by Estee Lauder for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 came in at $577 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $125 million from its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

The most recent Estee Lauder earnings report also includes operating income of $771 million. The beauty and skin care product company reported operating income of $710 million during the same time last year.

Estee Lauder earnings for its fiscal second quarter of the year also has revenue coming in at $4.01 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $3.74 billion reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year. It is also good news for EL stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.92 billion for the period.

The Estee Lauder earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 also has it raising its outlook for the fiscal year. This will have earnings per share coming in between $4.92 and $5.00. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.86 for the fiscal full year of 2019.

EL stock was up 12% as of Tuesday afternoon.

