The Google Plus shutdown (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is happening later this year.

Alphabet had announced that it would be shutting down its Google Plus service due to the social media service failing to bring in the amount of traffic as competitors such as Twitter and Facebook have managed to rein in. Here are five things to know about the move:

The Google Plus shutdown will take place in early April, which will see the tech company shutting down all accounts and pages on the platform for good.

The service will reportedly be shutting down on April 2, according to The Mercury News, which comes about six months after Google announced that it would speed up the closing of the service after discovering a security vulnerability that negatively impacted 52.5 million users.

The initial plan was to shut down Google Plus in August 2019 but the security vulnerability forced the company’s hand.

“No third party compromised our systems, and we have no evidence that the app developers that inadvertently had this access for six days were aware of it or misused it in any way,” Google’s vice president of product management David Thacker wrote in regards to the software bug last year.

The bug reportedly gave third-party app designers access to the personal information of Google Plus users’ profiles without needing their consent. The company reportedly hid the bug to avoid regulatory penalties.

GOOG stock is down 0.5% on Friday and GOOGL stock fell 0.4%.