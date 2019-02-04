5 Top Stocks to Trade Tuesday Morning: CRON, NFLX, AMD ... >>> READ MORE
7 Happy Chinese New Year Images to Post on Social Media

Get ready for the Year of the Pig, starting Tuesday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2BlQT6f

What are some of your favorite happy Chinese New Year images?

Happy Chinese New Year Images
Source: Flickr

One of the most exciting annual festivals in the Eastern hemisphere is only a day away as the Chinese new year, which marks the beginning of the new year according to the Chinese calendar, is happening on Tuesday, February 5. The day will bring forth the start of the Year of the Pig.

This year will specifically be the year of the Earth Pig, which combines the stabilizing and conserving energy that the yin-yang balance bring with them (Earth) with the slowest of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac (Pig). The Year of the Pig is the last of the 12 animals in the zodiac because of his stout nature.

Over the next few slides, we have compiled seven images that honor the Chinese New Year. Pick your favorite and share it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Check them out.


Happy Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year
Source: Public Domain Pictures

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year Images
Source: Geograph

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year
Source: Wikipedia

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year
Source: Wikipedia

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year
Source: Flickr

 


Happy Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year Images
Source: Public Domain Pictures

 

 

