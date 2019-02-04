What are some of your favorite happy Chinese New Year images?

One of the most exciting annual festivals in the Eastern hemisphere is only a day away as the Chinese new year, which marks the beginning of the new year according to the Chinese calendar, is happening on Tuesday, February 5. The day will bring forth the start of the Year of the Pig.

This year will specifically be the year of the Earth Pig, which combines the stabilizing and conserving energy that the yin-yang balance bring with them (Earth) with the slowest of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac (Pig). The Year of the Pig is the last of the 12 animals in the zodiac because of his stout nature.

Over the next few slides, we have compiled seven images that honor the Chinese New Year. Pick your favorite and share it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Check them out.

Happy Chinese New Year

