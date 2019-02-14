Hyatt Hotels earnings (NYSE: H ) were released to the public late in the day on Wednesday and the company had mixed results for its final three months of 2018 as its earnings were better than expectations but its revenue disappointed, sending H stock down after hours.

The multinational hospitality company — based out of Los Angeles, Ca. — said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $44 million, which was roughly 40 cents per share. On an adjusted basis when considering non-recurring costs, the company said it brought in 62 cents per share.

The figure was stronger than what Wall Street was calling for as Hyatt Hotels was expected to bring in adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, according to the average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. The hospitality company also brought in revenue of $1.14 billion for the period, which was below the $1.15 billion that seven analysts who were polled by Zacks were calling for.

For its fiscal 2018, Hyatt Hotels said its profit reached $769 million, or $6.68 per share, while revenue was $4.45 billion.

H stock was gaining about 4.4% during regular trading hours as the company was getting ready to report its results for its last quarter of the last fiscal year. After reporting earnings that came in ahead of the mark, H stock still dipped more than 1.2% after the bell on Wednesday due to revenue that was below what the Wall Street consensus estimate calling for.