Newell Brands Earnings: NWL Stock Slides Lower on Sales Miss, Outlook

The Newell Brands earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has NWL stock falling hard on Friday.

The bad news for Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL ) starts with revenue of $2.34 billion for the fourth quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $2.49 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. It was also a blow to NWL stock by coming in below Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $2.43 billion for the period.

Newell Brands notes that there were several factors in its most recent earnings report that resulted in the 6% drop to its revenue. This includes adopting a new revenue recognition standard, unfavorable foreign exchange and a decline in core sales.

The other disappointment in the Newell Brands earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 is its outlook for 2019. This includes it expecting earnings per share ranging from $1.50 to $1.65 for the full year of 2019. That isn’t helping NWL stock at all with analysts’ looking for earnings per share of $2.14 for the year.

The Newell Brands outlook for the full year of 2019 also has it expecting revenue between $8.20 billion and $8.40 billion. That’s just more fuel to the fire burning NWL stock today with Wall Street estimating revenue of $8.78 billion for the year.

Getting more into detail, we can see that Newell Brands is expecting earnings per share between 4 cents and 8 cents on revenue ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion for the first quarter of the year. This isn’t even close to Wall Street’s earnings per share and revenue estimates of 22 cents and $1.80 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

NWL stock was down 18% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.