Tuesday Apple Rumors: Sleep Tracking May Come to Apple Watch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of sleep tracking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Sleep Tracking: A new rumor claims that the Apple Watch will be getting a sleep tracking feature, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is currently testing out sleep tracking at its headquarters in California. Sources say that the feature will come to the company’s smartwatches if these tests go well. The rumor also says that the feature will be coming sometime in 2020.

AR Glasses: A new patent reveals possible features for Apple’s AR glasses, MacRumors notes. The patent describes how the AR glasses may be able to help users identify important objects and locations. This includes placing identification markers over certain objects to more readily make the wearer aware of them. Users may even be able to tap on these icons for more information about them, such as for certain locations.

3D Touch: Apple may be looking at ways to improve 3D Touch on the iPhone, reports AppleInsider. A recent patent reveals that the company may use VCSEL technology to improve how 3D Touch works. This is the same technology that the company uses in Face ID. However, this is still a patent and AAPL may not move forward with these plans.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.