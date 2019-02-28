The Vineyard Vines-Target Collection: What We Know

A Vineyard Vines-Target collection is coming this summer.
Here’s what we currently know about the Vineyard Vines-Target (NYSE:TGT) collection.
- The collection will be available at all of the retail chain’s physical locations, as well as online.
- This will allow customers to pick up items from the collection from May 18 through July 13, or while supplies last.
- The collection will include more than 300 items for customers to choose from.
- Customers will be able to pick up home and outdoor goods, products for pets, as well as apparel, accessories and swimwear for all ages.
- According to the retail company, the Vineyard Vines-Target collection will include items ranging in price from $2 to $120.
- It also points out that the majority of these items will be available for $35 or less.
- It is also worth noting that some of the items available in the collection will be a first for Vineyard Vines.
- Among these are the home and outdoor goods, which includes tableware and games.
“We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation,” Shep Murray, cofounder and CEO of Vineyard Vines, said in a statement. “We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”
Anyone wanting to know more about the Vineyard Vines-Target collection can follow this link.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.