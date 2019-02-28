The Vineyard Vines-Target Collection: What We Know

A Vineyard Vines-Target collection is coming this summer.

Here’s what we currently know about the Vineyard Vines-Target (NYSE: TGT ) collection.

The collection will be available at all of the retail chain’s physical locations, as well as online.

This will allow customers to pick up items from the collection from May 18 through July 13, or while supplies last.

The collection will include more than 300 items for customers to choose from.

Customers will be able to pick up home and outdoor goods, products for pets, as well as apparel, accessories and swimwear for all ages.

According to the retail company, the Vineyard Vines-Target collection will include items ranging in price from $2 to $120.

It also points out that the majority of these items will be available for $35 or less.

It is also worth noting that some of the items available in the collection will be a first for Vineyard Vines.

Among these are the home and outdoor goods, which includes tableware and games.

“We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation,” Shep Murray, cofounder and CEO of Vineyard Vines, said in a statement. “We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”

