The Vineyard Vines-Target Collection: What We Know

The collection is coming out this summer

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

A Vineyard Vines-Target collection is coming this summer.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr (Modified)

Here’s what we currently know about the Vineyard Vines-Target (NYSE:TGT) collection.

  • The collection will be available at all of the retail chain’s physical locations, as well as online.
  • This will allow customers to pick up items from the collection from May 18 through July 13, or while supplies last.
  • The collection will include more than 300 items for customers to choose from.
  • Customers will be able to pick up home and outdoor goods, products for pets, as well as apparel, accessories and swimwear for all ages.
  • According to the retail company, the Vineyard Vines-Target collection will include items ranging in price from $2 to $120.
  • It also points out that the majority of these items will be available for $35 or less.
  • It is also worth noting that some of the items available in the collection will be a first for Vineyard Vines.
  • Among these are the home and outdoor goods, which includes tableware and games.

“We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation,” Shep Murray, cofounder and CEO of Vineyard Vines, said in a statement. “We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”

Anyone wanting to know more about the Vineyard Vines-Target collection can follow this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

