When is Groundhog Day 2019?

One of the most understated but potentially important days of the year is taking place on Saturday, February 2. We will be graced with an appearance from Punxsutawney Phil, who will show up for the annual celebration tomorrow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people will make an appearance at Gobbler’s Knob in the Pennsylvania town as they will await the groundhog, who will help us determine how much longer we have to wait until the weather turns warm again. Following the annual tradition, the event will see Phil come out of his simulated tree trunk home in search for his shadow.

According to Groundhog Day tradition, if Phil sees his shadow, then we will have six more weeks of winter weather in the U.S. If Phil does not see his shadow once he comes out, then warmer temperatures are just around the corner, marking an early arrival for the spring month.

European online gaming company Better Collected has listed the odds on whether or not Phil will see his shadow at 1-to-5 that he will see it, which would signify that there is in fact more winter ahead of us. The site also had 3-to-1 odds on Phil not seeing his shadow, bringing about an early spring.

What do you think Groundhog Day 2019 will bring with it–more weeks of winter or an early spring?