Why ROKU Stock Is Streaming Higher Today

Roku stock was on its way up Monday following news that it has a new SVP and GM of Account Acquisition.

The announcement from Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) says that Mustafa Ozgen is joining the company as its next SVP and GM of Account Acquisition. This will have him replacing Chas Smith, who is the current SVP and GM of Roku TVs and player.

Roku notes that Smith will remain on through the first quarter of 2019. This is to ensure a smooth transition between him and Ozgen takes place. After this, he will be retiring from the company.

Mustafa Ozgen is leaving his role as the CEO of SmartKem Limited to take on the position of SVP and GM of Account Acquisition at Roku. Ozgen has a strong history working in media and electronics and this is likely what is helping ROKU stock today.

“Account growth is a top priority for us – both in placing our great Roku devices in the hands of consumers and further scaling our Roku TV licensing business,” Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO of Roku, said in a statement. “Mustafa brings a wealth of leadership experience and global TV industry knowledge which makes him well suited to spearhead our mission to make the Roku platform widely used around the world.”

ROKU stock was up 10% as of Monday afternoon and is up roughly 39% since the start of the year.

