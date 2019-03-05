5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10

At Zacks, we try to avoid labeling stocks as “cheap” or “expensive.” Instead, we opt to look beyond a stock’s face value, and our system puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find the best stocks to buy that will hopefully be winners for investors.

With that said, low-priced stocks can still be attractive to investors as they present the chance to take a larger position in a company, which they might not be able to in higher-priced stocks. When searching for these low-priced stocks to buy, we still look for similar trends in growth, value and momentum. Then we apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we’ve highlighted five of the best stocks that are currently trading for under $10 per share. All of these stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or better and the selected companies are showing signs of outpacing the market throughout 2019.

Without further ado, here are five of the best stocks under $10 for 2019:

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Prior Close: $9.04

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile video games, such as MLB Tap Baseball 2018, Deer Hunter, Kim Kardashian Hollywood and more. The firm saw its 2018 revenue surge 28% to reach $366.6 million. GLUU stock has climbed 12% to start the year and it has some new games entering beta, including a Disney (NYSE:DIS) title, that could help the company expand this year.

Glu Mobile’s adjusted current-quarter earnings-per-share figure is projected to climb 67%, based on our current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the company’s full-year 2019 earnings are projected to skyrocket 230% on the back of 16% revenue growth. The company’s positive earnings estimate revision activity helps it earn a Zacks Rank No. 2 (Buy). Plus, investors should remember that mobile gaming is on the rise as part of the broader video game market expansion.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Prior Close: $3.05

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is coming off a fiscal third quarter that saw it top earnings and revenue estimates. The company operates in our Internet – Software industry and its business tries to connect OEMs, mobile operators and publishers with advertisers and app developers. APPS’ positive earnings revision activity helps it earn a No. 1 (Strong Buy) rank.

The Austin, Texas-based company is expected to swing from an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago period to earnings of 2 cents a share in the current quarter, for a 300% expansion. This impressive bottom-line growth is projected to continue in the following quarter and the coming fiscal year. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine’s bottom-line expansion is expected to be supported by 26.7% revenue growth in Q4.

Trivago (TRVG)

Prior Close: $5.41

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is a German-based hotel and accommodation search platform that closed 2018 with the ability to connect customers in over 190 countries to more than three million hotels and alternative accommodations, such as private apartments. Shares of TRVG have tumbled 37% over the last year from almost $9 a share to below $6. With that said, the company operates in a high-margin business and Trivago saw its profits jump in the fourth quarter, while the company’s consolidated revenue per qualified referral jumped 13%.

Peeking ahead, our Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for the company’s adjusted Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings to soar 129%. This bottom-line growth is expected to continue for the full year with 2019’s earnings projected to skyrocket over 214%. On top of that, Trivago’s 2020 revenue is projected to climb 7.8% above our current year estimate that calls for a 2.4% decline. Trivago is currently a Zacks Rank No. 2 (Buy) based, in part, on its positive earnings estimate revision activity.

Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Prior Close: $6.13

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is a global transportation and supply chain management firm that operates everything from retail sector white-glove delivery services to heavy machinery transportation. Shares of RLGT have soared over 44% so far this year and the company is part of the Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo industry that currently rests in the top 7% of our 256 Zacks industries.

Radiant is a Zacks Rank No. 1 (Strong Buy) right now that boasts “A” grades for value, growth and momentum in our Style Scores system. Plus, the company is trading at a respectable price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5, which comes in just above its industry’s 11.7X average. The company is also expected to see its adjusted current-year earnings soar over 62% on the back of 13.6% revenue growth.

Telenav (TNAV)

Prior Close: $5.98

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) provides connected car and location-based services and saw 1.3 million vehicles equipped with its technology enter the global market last quarter. The company works with companies such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota (NYSE:TM). Investors might also be happy to note that Telenav just recently announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to bring its widely popular Alexa voice assistant technology to Telenav’s navigation system offerings.

TNAV stock has soared 47% in 2019 and the company’s positive earnings estimate revision activity helps it sport a Zacks Rank No. 2 (Buy). Telenav is expected to see its current-quarter earnings surge over 78% on the back of a 269% jump in revenue. Meanwhile, the connected car tech firm’s full-year EPS is projected to surge roughly 76%, with its top-line expected to soar 101% to reach $214.17 million. The company also rocks an “A” grade for growth and has a price-to-sales ratio of 1.87, which falls below some of its peers.

