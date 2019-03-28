In the latest Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN ) news, one of the company’s medications is making waves as a major health organization in the U.S. is backing it.

The biopharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey, had been testing its fish oil-derived medication Vascepa, which failed to impress for the most part. However, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) said on Wednesday that it has updated its 2019 treatment guidelines, recommending Vascepa for patients with diabetes, as well as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The ADA said the Amarin drug may help patients with high triglyceride levels, lowering their heart risks. The agency came to its conclusion following the Reduce-It trial, which showed that Vascepa had the potential to cut the risk of major adverse CV events when it’s given to patients who are already on statin therapies.

The ADA’s recommendation is listed in its 2019 iteration of the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. It hasn’t been an easy road for the Reduce-It trial data, as Amarin announced back in November that the drug reduced the risk of a major CV event by 25% when compared to the placebo–this includes CV-related death, heart attack, stroke and others.

However, critics of Vascepa and the trial claim that the dummy pill used in the study had a negative effect in the results of the control group, thus boosting the medication’s effectiveness profile.

AMRN stock is up 4% Thursday.